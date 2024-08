Presenter: Frank Korthouwer, Founder, CEO at Idiligo

The impact of the pandemic on virtualization trends and human behavior is undeniable. Idiligo offers a platform to transform every meeting into your best one.To guide your meetings in the most perfect way, Idiligo has preloaded the platform with the right questions to get to know your meeting-partner.

To learn more, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/services/idiligo/