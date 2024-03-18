Presenter: Thomas Cross

During this podcast, Julian and Tom Cross discussed various topics related to AI, short form videos, and content strategy. They emphasized the potential of AI to revolutionize skill sets and knowledge transfer, particularly for the older generation, and stressed the importance of experience and wisdom. They also discussed the significance of short form videos in the current market and the need to adapt to the trend of video consumption over traditional methods.

They Talked about using short form videos to guide partners through the onboarding process and shorten the sales cycle. Additionally, they explored the concept of leveraging short form videos to enhance storytelling and engage audiences effectively.

The conversation also touched on the relationship between AI and human involvement, with Tom emphasizing the idea that humans will always be involved in processes and that AI should serve as a power assistance to humans.

To learn more, visit: https://cybersecuritydefenseecosystem.com/services/channelpartnertv/