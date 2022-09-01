The VAN Tour has come to an end. It began in Newfoundland and traveled coast to coast! Fifteen weeks, fifteen cities, and fifteen thousand kilometers!

Noah Jacobs of CyberPower Systems set a lofty goal for himself a year ago. He passed with flying colors!

Listen to some of what he had to go through to complete this task (including washing the VAN 2 to 3 times every week – I am lucky if my car gets a wash once a month). The channel partners were very welcoming and supportive along the way. I attended the Winnipeg segment and interviewed many of the vendors (check them out on www.e-channelnews.com). This was an exceptional experience, as I can attest.

Congratulations, Noah, and thank you to everyone who helped make this possible. I, for one, am very proud to have been a news media partner and to have contributed in some small way to getting the message out to the channel community.

More post-van tour news interviews with vendors and channel partners are planned to get their reactions. Keep watching or just subscribe to e-ChannelNEWS to get the notifications to your in-box.