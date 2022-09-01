There is talk in the air about a recession. Will it happen? If so, how long will it last? Who knows for sure, but what we can do is prepare for the worst and hope for the best. In this Masterchat #20 we talk about how channel partners can prepare their business to ride whatever storm is coming. Our Guest speaker was Nim Nadarajah from CrucialLogics to get his perspectives on what his company is doing. Some great advice. Our usual co-hosts Randal Wark and Neil Jeffery all chimed in to give some solid advice. Check out the 60-minute video.