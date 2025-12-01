Cork Protection recently turned 3, protecting 38k SMBs from millions of compliance/risk events and empowering MSPs through enhanced cybersecurity solutions. Dan Candee, CEO, highlighted Cork’s mission to provide a comprehensive cyber risk intelligence platform, which aims to deliver value through features like monitoring inactive endpoints, saving partners approximately $1.4 million annually, and is set to introduce a cyber risk score to help partners communicate their cybersecurity effectiveness.

The conversation also delved into the role of AI in cybersecurity, noting the challenges posed by automated hacking and the necessity for companies to leverage AI effectively. Dan emphasized the importance of integrating cybersecurity solutions into the daily workflows of MSPs to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

