AppDirect has signed an agreement to acquire Tackle, the preeminent cloud go-to-market platform. Tackle empowers software vendors to effortlessly list, sell, and manage products across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and other leading marketplaces—supporting over $20B in cloud marketplace transactions. With AppDirect and Tackle uniting, every route to market—direct, channel, and now hyperscaler marketplaces—will be integrated into one single platform. The companies expect to close the acquisition within 7 days or less.

As highlighted in Tackle’s 2025 State of Cloud GTM Report, cloud marketplace revenue is projected to surge from 20% to 32% of total B2B software revenue in the coming year, a 60% increase that underscores the critical importance of this combination. The AWS Marketplace is a strategic destination for many B2B buyers to find the solutions they need for their business. Having the ability to integrate AWS, Microsoft, and Google alongside AppDirect’s ecosystem of marketplaces and technology advisors provides a consolidated approach to integrate once and syndicate across multiple routes to market.

Founded in 2016 and backed by industry leaders including Andreessen Horowitz and Bessemer Venture Partners, Tackle has redefined how independent software vendors (ISVs) unlock new revenue streams through cloud marketplaces. Tackle’s cloud go-to-market strategy includes their marketplace with frictionless listing syndication and integrated billing, cloud co-sell programs, and cloud buyer intent data that enable ISVs to become transactable across multiple clouds, transforming go-to-market complexity into streamlined, scalable opportunity.

By joining forces with Tackle, AppDirect closes the go-to-market loop for technology providers— offering a turnkey solution for hyperscaler marketplace listings, deep co-sell automations with cloud alliance teams, and unified commerce management across all core routes to market. This move follows AppDirect’s recognition as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketplace Development Platforms, Q4 2024 report and positions AppDirect to provide a true end-to-end platform—backed by a global network of over 14,000 technology advisors and partners.

“Our vision is to be the number one subscription commerce platform for buying, selling, and managing technology,” said Nicolas Desmarais, Chairman and CEO of AppDirect. “With the addition of Tackle, we’re delivering on that promise—empowering our providers with turnkey cloud distribution, native billing, and unified analytics for every go-to-market channel, all in one place.”

visit AppDirect and Tackle unite.