Bert Kashyap, CEO of Secure W2, talked about the company’s operations and its role in the cybersecurity landscape. He described Secure W2’s adaptive passwordless system, which utilizes PKI and Radius to enhance customer security. He highlighted the shift away from traditional passwords, emphasizing the need for a continuous trust architecture that aligns with the zero trust model, integrating various authentication methods to address ongoing password security challenges.

He also delved into how Secure W2 collaborates with MSPs to strengthen cybersecurity practices through partnerships within the security ecosystem. Drawing on his cybersecurity background, Bert detailed how SecureW2 leverages machine learning for anomaly detection, underscoring the necessity of understanding core customer challenges.