Adlumin, a security operations platform and managed detection and response (MDR) service provider keeping mid-market organizations secure, launched a subscription-based incident response (IR) offering to drastically reduce the cost of securing organizations of all sizes. This new IR service is available to organizations that use Adlumin’s Security Operations Platform on their own or with MDR services, and through bundled pricing, can offer midsized organizations the benefit of a 24×7 expert response team for as little as $300 per month.

Adlumin’s Incident Response service provides organizations of all sizes with the expertise necessary to understand the full scope of a breach, remove the threat, and provide actions to strengthen security. It extends the robust security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) capabilities of Adlumin’s platform with highly skilled and certified professionals who have extensive experience in cybersecurity incident response.

“Small and midsized organizations are at a huge disadvantage because they have to defend themselves against the same threats as the world’s largest enterprises, but have far from the same resources. Adlumin was founded to level the playing field – first through our platform that makes security cost efficient, easy to integrate and simple to use, then by adding MDR services for organizations that need it, and now through extending our services with Incident Response,” said Robert Johnston, founder and CEO of Adlumin. “The data speaks for itself – there’s a massive disparity between large and small organizations when it comes to cybersecurity preparedness and response capabilities, and we’re here to fix that.”

In more recent news, Adlumin announced a new warranty program that provides up to $500,000 of financial protection at no cost to customers who qualify. The warranty comes as a result of a third-party testing and certification program by Cysurance, a next-generation risk mitigation company that insures, warranties and certifies security solutions. The Cysurance Certification Program enables Adlumin to offer customers significant discounts on cyber insurance policies.

Together these new offerings provide a low-friction path to attaining complementary financial protection for small and mid-sized organizations who often struggle to find coverage that fits their needs. The Adlumin Protect Warranty enables organizations to qualify for cyber insurance at a lower premium, while also providing fast reimbursement in the event of an incident, and financial resources to support operations before an organization meets its cyber insurance deductible. For organizations covered by Adlumin Protect Warranty, approved payments or agreed remediation will begin 48 hours after verification of a cybersecurity incident.

Find out more at www.adlumin.com or check our March 2022 interview with them: https://www.e-channelnews.com/adlumin-launches-new-partner-program/