Interview with Stefan Joost, Alliances and Channel Sales Director of Nozomi Networks and Mark Lloyd, Business Unit General Manager of Axians UK.

The discussion centered around about security and the vulnerability posed by people as the weakest link in cybersecurity and the need for technology to manage the increasing footprint of connected devices, suggesting that employees may prioritize job efficiency over security considerations. Additionally, the discussion touched on the exponential growth of the threat landscape, particularly with the convergence of IT, OT, and IoT, and the consensus that the cybersecurity threat landscape is continually growing.

Stefan and Mark delved into the outcomes and benefits of the Nozomi solution, emphasizing the pivotal role of data in facilitating informed decision-making and safeguarding critical assets. Stefan outlined the solution’s capability to analyze vulnerabilities, risks, and process efficiency, as well as predict maintenance issues using AI-injected technology. Mark underscored the significance of threat prevention, detection, and remediation, highlighting the ability for engineers to make swift and efficient decisions without disrupting production.