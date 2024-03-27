Progress announced a strategic partnership with Veeam Software to provide customers with an enterprise-ready cyber defense solution that strengthens the security of their business-critical data.

Cybersecurity attacks are occurring at an ever-increasing pace, crippling organizations and costing millions of dollars in ransom payoffs, lost productivity, reputational damage and diminished consumer confidence. According to the 2024 Veeam Data Protection Trends Report, 76% of organizations were attacked at least once in the past 12 months and 26% of those reported being attacked at least four times. To reduce the time to detect and respond to these threats, deploying a solution that quickly and intelligently aggregates multiple network inputs and automates remediation is vital.

The partnership between Progress and Veeam combines the intelligent network detection and response capabilities of Progress Flowmon Anomaly Detection System (ADS) with the security features of Veeam Data Platform. Flowmon ADS provides network layer visibility of potential attacks, so customers can leverage early detection and warnings to trigger the Incident API in Veeam Backup & Replication™. Flowmon ADS is officially verified within the Veeam Ready Security program.

“Veeam’s world-class capabilities and market reach makes them a highly strategic partner for us,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP & GM of Infrastructure Management at Progress. “We share the desire to provide customers with in-depth cyber protection and support, and the combination of our respective threat detection and data protection technologies provides a powerful offering to help enterprise organizations strengthen their security posture.”

Powered by an intelligent detection engine, Flowmon ADS applies automated behavior analysis algorithms to detect anomalies concealed within network traffic to quickly expose malicious behaviors, attacks against mission-critical applications, data breaches and other indicators of compromise. The new Flowmon ADS 12.2 harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more advanced and holistic view of detected security events, empowering cybersecurity professionals to identify crucial ones, prioritize them with context, guide efficient decision-making and respond proactively.

“Progress, renowned for its market success in network detection and response with Flowmon, has achieved a significant milestone by partnering with Veeam and integrating into the Veeam Incident API,” said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. “This integration brings automated cyber protection capabilities to our shared customers, enabling them to respond instantly to cyber threats and ensure the safeguarding of their most actual business-critical data from further harm. Progress’ commitment to delivering innovations in NDR makes it a natural Alliance choice as we expand our cybersecurity portfolio ecosystem and help our customers address their toughest technology challenges.”