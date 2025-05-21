Guest: Rajesh Ganesan, CEO, ManageEngine, a division of ZOHO Corp.

ManageEngine recently held their user conference in Toronto. Rajesh Ganesan, CEO, emphasized the importance of transparency and direct communication during the conference, allowing customers to engage with leadership. He noted the company’s growth to over 60 products and a customer base exceeding 8000 in Canada, highlighting the event as a strategic initiative to strengthen ManageEngine’s presence in North America and globally.

The conversation also addressed the increasing role of AI in business, with a focus on its careful integration into existing processes. Rajesh introduced the “three Ws” framework—workforce, workplace, and workloads—stressing the need for uniform security protocols across all digital interactions. He also advocated for equal treatment of digital assets and the use of automated systems for monitoring.