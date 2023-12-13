Expert security for your security experts

Threat Intelligence from Kaspersky gives you access to the intelligence you need to mitigate cyberthreats, provided by our world-leading team of researchers and analysts.



Kaspersky’s knowledge, experience and deep intelligence on every aspect of cybersecurity has made it the trusted partner of the world’s premier law enforcement and government agencies, including INTERPOL and leading CERTs. Kaspersky Threat Intelligence gives you instant access to technical, tactical, operational and strategic Threat Intelligence.



Counteracting today’s cyberthreats requires a 360-degree view of the tactics and tools used by threat actors. Generating this intelligence and identifying the most effective countermeasures requires constant dedication and high levels of expertise. With petabytes of rich threat data to mine, advanced machine-learning technologies and a unique pool of world experts, we at Kaspersky work to support our customers with the latest threat intelligence from around the world, helping them maintain immunity to even previously unseen cyberattacks.



The Kaspersky Threat Intelligence portfolio includes:



• Data Feeds

• CyberTrace

• Threat Lookup

• Cloud Sandbox

• APT Intelligence Reporting

• Digital Footprint Intelligence

• ICS Threat Intelligence Reporting

• Ask the Analyst Service



Download the whitepaper to learn more.

https://go.kaspersky.com/rs/802-IJN-240/images/Kaspersky%20Threat%20Intel%20Whitepaper%200222%20EN.pdf