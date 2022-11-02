ChannelNEXT attendees have voted and the winner for the ChannelNEXT West Alberta Lions’ Den is Asigra by Pete Nourse.

Pete Nourse, Asigra

CONGRATULATIONS! WELL DONE! The vendor with the most votes wins and gets an award and bragging rights. While there is only one top spot, everyone who enters the Lions’ Den have our applause and respect because it’s not easy to do. The Lions’ Den has proven to be an effective and enjoyable way for channel partners to explore many vendors in a short amount of time to see if there is a fit.

We also gave out a great prize draw to thank the voters for participating. The winner for the $500 cash prize was Arnold Woelfle, of PowerByte Solutions.

Learn more about Asigra: www.asigra.com

Here are the other vendors who entered the Lions’ Den at the ChannelNEXT West Alberta event.

Here are the other vendors who entered the Lions' Den at the ChannelNEXT West Alberta event.

Acronis

Stephen Nichols, Acronis

Acronis protects the data, applications, systems and productivity of every organization – safeguarding them against cyberattacks, hardware failures, natural disasters and human errors. They empower service providers to protect their infrastructure and the infrastructure of their clients while maintaining high profit margins. Learn more at www.acronis.com

NOTE: Acronis also received an award for Best in Show!

Aruba

Cindy Beange, Aruba, an HPE Company

Aruba is the global leader in wired, wireless, and SD-WAN solutions that use AI to automate and secure the network from edge-to-cloud. Learn more at www.arubanetworks.com

Barracuda

Steve Arcoleo, Barracuda

More than 200,000 global customers trust Barracuda to safeguard their employees, data, and applications from a wide range of threats. Barracuda provides easy, comprehensive and affordable solutions for email protection, application and cloud security, network security and data protection. Visit www.barracuda.com

CyberPower Systems

Noah Jacobs, CyberPower

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers, and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare, and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit:

https://www.cyberpowersystems.com/

Datto

Desraie Thomas, Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. See www.datto.com

ITCloud

Steve Noel, IT Cloud

With a network of over 1200 reseller partners across the country and tens of thousands of backups daily, ITCloud.ca is one of Canada’s leading providers of secure cloud backup services, Microsoft cloud computing products and services, and cybersecurity solutions. Visit www.itcloud.ca

Net2Phone

Tim O’Brien, Net2Phone

Net2phone Canada’s award-winning business communication solutions work as a seamless extension of your business offering. A lucrative addition to any portfolio, our partnership has a meaningful impact on your bottom line. See www.net2phone.ca for details.

Sherweb

Costa Chatjiantoniou, Sherweb

More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. They support customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, Sherweb can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com

WatchGuard Technologies

Herbert Cheung, WatchGuard

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Their Unified Security Platform is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Visit www.watchguard.com