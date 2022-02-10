Every year hundreds of MSPs across Canada take the Best Business Practice Assessment. Thousands more take it from around the world. MSPs simply answer 200 questions to cover 12 key areas of best practices. After learning from thousands of assessments, the AI algorithm is able to score the responses in real time and show the MSPs how they benchmark in each area.

Companies that score in the top 50 earn a Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Award.

The only thing better than winning one award is winning awards every year. Some MSPs won for 6 years! For some this was their first year! If you wish to hear what they had to say, you can check out the video of the awards gala below.

Here is the top 50 list for 2021 (in alphabetical order):

Here are the 2021 Canadian winners:

403Tech

Access Group

Alt-Tech

ASCA Office

Avenir IT

B4 Networks

Bralin Technology Group

Broadview Networks



Clear Concepts

Commerx Computer Systems

CompuVision

CrucialLogics

Ctech

Digital NGenuity

Discovernet

Dynamix Solutions

Elite Tech Solutions

Expera powered by Debian IT

Final Frontiers

Fully Managed

GAMtech

Groupe Access/TENET

Idealogical Systems

InfiniteIT

ITI

IT Blueprint

IT Weapons

Leadwave

Logix Data Products

MicroAge Belleville

MicroAge Drummondville

MicroAge Kingston

MicroAge Laval

MicroAge Peterborough-Whitby

MicroAge Quebec

MicroAge Red Deer

MicroAge Regina

MicroAge Sault Ste. Marie

MIT Consulting

Montreal Tech

Netcotech

PCI Services



Pluto Micro

Riopel Consultant

SiFR Consulting

Softlanding Solutions

SolutionStack

Stoneworks

SureFire IT Solutions

Synergy IT Solutions

The iTeam

VBS IT

Vertex Corp.

The primary goal of the assessment is actually not about the award. As a matter of fact the award came way after the assessment was launched.

The assessment was developed to help any channel partner to be able to quickly measure their strengths and weaknesses in all areas of best practices and help them to know how to improve. All for free! Participants can also compare their progress year over year.

Various people within the company should answer portions of the assessment based on their jobs to allow each department to learn and improve. There is an extended review we do on the applicant’s public digital assets and social media clout.

This is part of our mission to help channel partners to become bigger, better, stronger and smarter (by simply improving their in business practices).

For those who did not score high enough to be in the top 50, remember it’s a journey to help you to continue improving until you become stronger. One day you may be able to win the award. That said, everyone wins whenever they improve their business practices.Until next year’s awards announcement (Feb 2023), there is more than enough time for you to take the assessment and make improvements. Start reviewing the questions as soon as possible. We are currently making some major improvements to the assessment and it will be back online within Q1 of this year. Details will be announced on the website www.bestmanageditcompanies.com The deadline to complete the assessment for the next 2022 award is January 15th 2023.