TD SYNNEX announced it has earned the prestigious Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) Services Delivery Specialization, making it the first global solutions aggregator to achieve this designation. This designation recognises TD SYNNEX’s ability to manage complex tasks associated with Amazon RDS, enabling TD SYNNEX to better support partners through implementation, migration and integration.



According to TD SYNNEX’s recently released Direction of Technology Report, 58 percent of partners anticipate sales of managed services will increase in the next three years. Additionally, according to Amazon, the market demand for managed database services like RDS is projected to grow by 25 percent annually, positioning RDS as a critical growth driver in the AWS ecosystem. RDS serves as a gateway for cross-selling other AWS services, with over 60 percent of RDS customers also adopting additional AWS solutions.



The Amazon RDS Services Delivery Specialization, part of the AWS Service Delivery Program (SDP), certifies partners with deep technical expertise and proven experience in delivering Amazon RDS services. This designation recognizes TD SYNNEX’s ability to manage database monitoring, security, and performance optimization across multiple database engines such as Aurora, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle and SQL Server. TD SYNNEX’s achievement of the Amazon RDS Services Delivery Specialization provides partners with access to a trusted team capable of handling streamlined implementation, efficient migration and seamless integration of compatible tools for Amazon RDS environments.



“As partners increasingly turn to outsourcing for critical business functions, TD SYNNEX facilitates seamless collaboration with key vendors like AWS to driving enhanced efficiency and market agility,” said Jan de Kok, Global AWS Lead at TD SYNNEX.



“Achieving Amazon RDS Service Delivery Partner Status demonstrates our commitment to delivering best-in-class advanced cloud solutions that help our partners accelerate growth and efficiency. This accomplishment reaffirms our position as a strategic partner for partners seeking to leverage Amazon RDS to optimise their IT environments. We are incredibly proud to be the first global distributor to earn this distinction, and we remain committed to helping our partners succeed in an increasingly complex cloud landscape.”



TD SYNNEX is a recognised leader in the AWS ecosystem, holding multiple specialisations, competencies and program designations, including Migration and Modernisation, Education and Government Consulting, Cloud Operations Software and Amazon EC2 for Windows Server Delivery. TD SYNNEX also supports AWS through its global cloud platform, StreamOne®, providing AWS partners with end-to-end management to optimize their AWS consumption business. By earning the specialisation, TD SYNNEX expands its AWS expertise to better enable partners to unlock new business opportunities and grow their cloud practice.