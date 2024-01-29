Pax8 announced Trend Micro is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace in North America and Europe. Trend Micro’s proven product and program align with Pax8’s goal of increasing accessibility to market-leading cybersecurity solutions for managed service providers (MSPs).

“We are thrilled to welcome Trend Micro, a highly regarded and trusted name in cybersecurity solutions, to our Marketplace,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “This partnership underscores Pax8 and Trend Micro’s commitment to empowering partners with the advanced technology needed to elevate the security posture of all the businesses they serve.”

Trend Micro is consistently recognized as a “Leader” by Forrester, Gartner, CRN, and G2, reinforcing its dedication to delivering top-notch security solutions. Its advanced platform, encompassing Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Managed Detection and Response (MDR), delivers multi-layered protection and heightened visibility across endpoints, mobile devices, emails, cloud applications, and browsers. With AI-powered machine learning and automatic data correlation, the co-managed offering ensures 24/7 monitoring, detection, incident investigation, and response services.

“Our partnership with Pax8 is a testament to our commitment to the channel,” said Louise McEvoy, VP of Channel at Trend Micro. “We understand the crucial role MSPs play in safeguarding organizations from cyber risk, and unlike many vendors converging on this space, we have a proven track record of MSP and SMB success. This collaboration harnesses the power of Trend Micro’s industry-leading XDR platform with Pax8’s advanced cloud Marketplace, equipping partners to better scale their security operations, respond swiftly to incidents, and grow their security services practice.”

To learn more about Pax8 and Trend Micro, please visit www.pax8.com.