MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments worldwide, has released MSP360 Managed Backup 5.7. The new product release supports Amazon S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval, an archive storage class that delivers the lowest-cost storage for rarely accessed workloads. This additional feature enables MSPs and IT professionals to retrieve and access data immediately and save on storage costs.

Ideal for data that’s accessed once or twice per quarter, and that requires immediate access, Amazon S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval allows MSPs and IT professionals to access archive data — including image hosting, online file-sharing applications, medical imaging and health records, news media assets, and genomics — in milliseconds. Compared to S3 Standard-Infrequent Access (S3 Standard-IA) storage class, the Amazon S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval storage class can save MSPs and IT professionals up to 68 percent on storage costs when accessing data quarterly, according to AWS.

An AWS Advanced Technology Partner since 2012 and has also achieved Storage Competency Partner status in the AWS Partner Network, MSP360 has continued to strengthen its partnership with the cloud computing platform provider over the past year. In October 2021, MSP360 added immutable storage for AWS to Managed Backup and rolled out a new flat-rate pricing structure for AWS backups with Managed Backup, which offers customers the option of paying a single fixed monthly fee when using Managed Backup for AWS backups.

“We are proud of the partnership we’ve been able to build with AWS and its leaders over the past decade,” said Brian Helwig, CEO of MSP360. “We continue to strengthen the partnership to provide MSPs and IT professionals with the best possible storage options for not only themselves but also their customers. We look forward to collaborating with AWS on future product releases and opportunities.”

For more info, visit www.msp360.com