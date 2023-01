Julian recently had a chat with Robert Brower, SVP of Worldwide Partners and Alliances at Druva, a data resiliency cloud vendor. Listen to their conversation to learn more about next year’s channel landscape.

Learn more about Druva from their web site at www.druva.com or check out a past interview: https://www.e-channelnews.com/druva-announces-new-paas-to-protect-and-manage-data/