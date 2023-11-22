Judy Security, a leading provider of simple and affordable all-in-one cybersecurity for SMBs, announced Judy Control Center. The new platform offers advanced multi-tenant reporting, analytics and guidance, empowering MSPs and MSSPs with seamless cybersecurity management. Featuring a redesigned user-centric interface, Judy’s Control Center simplifies the acquisition of valuable insights for partners and customers without unnecessary complexity, enabling them to enhance security and optimize workflow through detailed threat analysis.

The Judy Control Center transforms threat management with its comprehensive set of new features through a single pane of glass:

Comprehensive Insights: Provides real-time insights and reporting, from identifying which features end users use the most, to gathering data on the detection of bugs and threat incidents.

Multi-Tenant, Partner-Oriented Architecture: Streamlines usability without unnecessary complexities, ensuring seamless access to critical insights.

Actionable Response: Allows access to transparent insights into Judy’s event responses, fostering trust and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Advanced Threat Hunting: Harnesses sophisticated data to elevate incident awareness, empowering partners and customers to navigate the dynamic threat landscape with real-time situational awareness.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Seamlessly navigate various systems, including Windows, MacBooks, Chromebooks, Android devices, and iPhones.

In-Depth Telemetry: Provides comprehensive and detailed data about security operation and performance for maximum efficiency in troubleshooting. This empowers users to implement improvements where needed in security architecture.

“In response to customer feedback, we’ve bridged the gap between Judy’s powerful capabilities and the end user’s understanding,” said Raffaele Mautone, CEO and founder of Judy Security. “Our new Control Center now delivers rich insights into potential threats and proactive measures, empowering partners to effectively harness Judy’s intelligence, make informed choices, and optimize their security strategies.”

“The Judy Control Center is a game-changer for channel partners like us. It’s not just cybersecurity, it’s empowerment in a single pane of glass,” said Richard Broeke, Managing Director at South-Africa-based Securicom. “With comprehensive insights, a partner-oriented architecture, and actionable response at our fingertips, we can now navigate the ever-evolving threat landscape with confidence.”

