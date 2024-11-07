Ryan Devers, VP Product Strategy, J-SAS

Ryan presented the Compliance Platform Protect Suite, designed to aid Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in managing the critical compliance landscape, which has become essential for securing client contracts. He emphasized that clients frequently request information on SOC 2 compliance and other frameworks, making compliance a key factor in deal closures. The platform streamlines the compliance process by automating evidence collection and offering a systematic approach to assessments and maintenance. Furthermore, Ryan highlighted the platform’s robust integration with Microsoft 365, enabling MSPs to effectively monitor compliance scores and risk factors, thereby helping them identify compliance gaps and substantiate the necessity for security measures to their clients.