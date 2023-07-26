Ignitho, whose name is a composite of “igniting thought”, provides AI led digital engineering solutions to help clients unlock the power of data and AI to innovate faster and deliver seamless customer interactions, actionable insights, and business growth. Established and led by industry leaders from Tier-1 IT services firms, we have a track record of delivering results to leading enterprises and Fortune 500 companies. The company has delivery centers in Richmond Virginia, Costa Rica, Bangalore, London UK, and Chennai, India.

Ignitho recently announced that it has joined data experience platform provider Domo‘s partner network to help solve the last mile AI adoption challenge faced by enterprise clients.

Developed on the Domo platform, Ignitho’s Customer Data Platform (CDP) accelerator can cut down CDP implementation times for clients from a typical 4-6 month schedule to as little as 2 weeks.

Today, enterprises have a critical need to accelerate not only a generation of insights, but also leverage those insights for real-time business decision making and customer experiences.

Ignitho’s CDP accelerator incorporates prebuilt, industry-specific AI models deployed on a unified architecture created with Domo. The insights from these AI models are integrated into Domo, enabling clients to not only complete traditional business intelligence and visualizations, but also perform advanced what-if analytics using AI insights in addition to traditional exploratory analysis. The CDP accelerator leverages Domo’s advanced data connectors enabling clients to seamlessly leverage their existing data infrastructure investments. The pre-defined data blueprint significantly accelerates data discovery and integration times.

To solve the last mile AI adoption challenge, Ignitho’s CDP accelerator includes an enterprise grade API gateway packaged within Domo for a fully integrated solution. This allows enterprises to minimize data reconciliations and deploy the insights from the AI models in real-time for relevant use cases such as web experiences, promotions, commerce, customer service, and retention.

For more information, please visit https://www.ignitho.com/

