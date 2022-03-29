Now in its 14th year, Canada’s Greenest Employers is an editorial competition organized by the Canada’s Top 100 Employers project. This special designation recognizes the employers that lead the nation in creating a culture of environmental awareness in their organizations. These employers have developed exceptional sustainability initiatives – and are attracting people to their organizations because of their environmental leadership. This award grew out of two remarkable speeches given by Al Gore and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at our annual conferences in 2006 and 2007, respectively. Prior to 2009, this award was called “Canada’s Most Earth-Friendly Employers”.

Selection Process

Each employer is evaluated by the editors of Canada’s Top 100 Employers in terms of: (1) the unique environmental initiatives and programs they have developed; (2) the extent to which they have been successful in reducing the organization’s own environmental footprint; (3) the degree to which their employees are involved in these programs and whether they contribute any unique skills; and (4) the extent to which these initiatives have become linked to the employer’s public identity, attracting new employees and clients to the organization.

Reasons for Selection

Each spring, our editors release the list of winners and publish their reasons for selection – click an employer’s name below to read why each of this year’s winners was chosen. Publishing detailed Reasons for Selection is an important feature of our competition: it provides transparency in the selection of winners and “raises the bar” so that other employers can improve upon these best-practices.

Click here for the list of the winners: https://www.canadastop100.com/environmental/

Source: HP