Guests:

Julian Lee, Publisher, Community Builder, Speaker, Channel Ecosystem Developer with a focus on cybersecurity, AI and Digital Transformation

Johnathan Skofi, IT Partner Matchmaker / MSP Advocate / Channel Advisor / Business Development Leader / Shameless Sales Professional

Matt Topper, Security Evangelist, ConnectWise

Martin White, Founder, Ruffian Software

Matt Lee, Senior Director of Security and Compliance at Pax8

The Cyber Melee initiative was developed by Johnathan Schofield (Skofi) and Martin White, aiming to enhance community engagement among cybersecurity service providers through a competitive yet educational format. It features a qualification round with pre-qualifying questions, followed by a live competition where selected participants will tackle cybersecurity scenarios presented by industry experts. The initiative is designed to ensure participants possess a foundational understanding of cybersecurity, with a $1,000 Amazon gift card awarded to the winner, sponsored by Tech ID Manager.

The structure of Cyber Melee includes qualifying questions to verify participants’ knowledge, followed by live scoring and commentary from judges, including Matt Lee and Matt Topper, who will provide insights into the complexities of security concepts. The discussion underscored the importance of MSPs for small and medium-sized businesses, which often lack sufficient cybersecurity resources, and acknowledged the need to recognize their efforts in integrating security into IT services.

For more information and qualify for the live melee, please visit https://info.techidmanager.com/cyber-melee