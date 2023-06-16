Apptega, a fast-growing software company helping orgnizations build and manage world-class cybersecurity and compliance programs, announced the launch of Edge, a new product exclusively for MSPs that delivers compliance management, integrated marketplaces, and cyber insurance all in one platform.

Distilling Apptega’s seven years of technology innovation and industry expertise into a robust and lightweight platform, Edge helps MSPs of all sizes easily build, manage and report on the cybersecurity programs of their customers — practices that have traditionally been out of reach due to cost, complexity and specialized security knowledge.

For the first time, MSPs have a single platform for every phase of their customers’ cybersecurity compliance journey—including automated risk assessments, intuitive tools to implement framework compliance, integrations with leading security and PSA products, customer-facing dashboards for QBR reporting, and a built-in cyber insurance offering. For MSPs determined to accelerate revenue in the fast-growing segment of cybersecurity, Edge easily maps any cybersecurity product or service to more than 25 industry frameworks, enabling MSPs to quickly visualize and fill gaps in customer programs by upselling products and services from their line cards.

“Every day, MSPs of all sizes are being asked by their customers to deliver robust security and compliance programs and it’s been a huge challenge for most to easily pull together the expertise and solutions they need to meet this demand,” said Armistead Whitney, CEO of Apptega. “Apptega Edge is the first platform built specifically for MSPs that equips them with everything they need to deliver powerful cybersecurity and compliance to their customers. The tailwinds for this have never been stronger and we’re thrilled to make it easy for MSPs to capitalize on this growing $40 billion market.”

To learn more visit www.apptega.com