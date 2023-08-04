Here are some of the stories you may have missed:

Find out about fighting bullies with Quorum Cyber

More about the acquisition of Stoneworks by US-based Fulcrum

Our video podcast this week was with Romain Basset, of Vade about new emerging security threats

Discussion with Checkmarx and Brinqa on ASPM (Application Security Posture Management) *we definitely learn new acronyms every day!

Coming up: Next up is ChannelNext West in Alberta on October 26th and 27th. See what it is all about here!