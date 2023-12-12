Delivering 77% increased CPU performancei, and HP tz655 Trusted Zero Client, accelerating Zero Trust adoption.

Providing a seamless and secure solution for workers and IT, the HP Elite t755 Thin Client and HP tz655 Trusted Zero Client are ideal for multi-user workspace environments or remote work setups, enabling employees to work productively on performance-intensive projects while data remains secure.

Equipped with comprehensive security and data protection, HP Thin Client offerings feature physical intrusion detection technologyii; continuous security risk monitoring with HP Anyware Trust Centeriii; preventing unauthorized changes to mission-critical endpoints with HP ThinPro OS lockdown and HP Write Manager; and defense against cold-boot attacks with full memory encryption via AMD Memory Guard™ iv.

Standout experiences & features include:

The HP Elite t755 Thin Client uplevels the cloud experience with breakthrough performance, 77% increased CPU performancei, thanks to the 45w AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V2546 processorv. Users can work smarter, not harder, with support for up to six 4K displaysvi, configurable port flexibility, and low power consumption with the device using less than 200 watts.xii

The HP tz655 Trusted Zero Client accelerates Zero Trust adoption with in alignment with government mandates. IT admins can simply and remotely deploy, update, and manage thousands of HP Thin Clients from anywherevii through a single console with HP Device Managerviii. This device offers powerful performance, including PCoIP Ultra™ performance to accommodate compute-intensive apps with real-time enhanced image quality.

Additionally, both offerings are designed with HP’s commitment to sustainability in mind, containing at least 50% post-consumer recycled plasticsix and outside box and corrugated cushions that are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclablex, as well as ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT® Gold registered in the U.S.xi

Product briefs and images are available here.

