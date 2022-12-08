Kathy Kimble of OSF Digital provided actionable strategies that businesses can tap into to keep moving their business forward as we head into a new year:

  • Revisit and bolster SEO so their site is better positioned in search results 
  • Reduce the number of clicks to product 
  • Implement customer service or “help” functionality on every page of their site 
  • Offer BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in store) capabilities 
  • Streamline their OMS (order management system) 

Check out our last interview with Kathy in June: https://www.e-channelnews.com/julian-lee-discusses-with-osf-digital-on-its-2022-omnichannel-retail-index/

