Kathy Kimble of OSF Digital provided actionable strategies that businesses can tap into to keep moving their business forward as we head into a new year:

Revisit and bolster SEO so their site is better positioned in search results

Reduce the number of clicks to product

Implement customer service or “help” functionality on every page of their site

Offer BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in store) capabilities

Streamline their OMS (order management system)

