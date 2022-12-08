Kathy Kimble of OSF Digital provided actionable strategies that businesses can tap into to keep moving their business forward as we head into a new year:
- Revisit and bolster SEO so their site is better positioned in search results
- Reduce the number of clicks to product
- Implement customer service or “help” functionality on every page of their site
- Offer BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in store) capabilities
- Streamline their OMS (order management system)
