Guest: Brook Lee, VP Community and Channel, Liongard

Brook talked about the need for improved hiring practices in the MSP community to address the low percentage of women in IT, which she attributed to unintentional biases in recruitment. She advocated for actionable changes in job descriptions and interview techniques, while also highlighting a shift in MSPs towards efficiency and resilience, aided by AI’s role in automating routine tasks to enhance employee satisfaction and retention. Additionally, she introduced Liongard IQ, an AI tool designed to simplify troubleshooting for tier one users. She noted the company’s evolution from a focus on automated documentation and asset management to a broader range of solutions.

