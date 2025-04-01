Khalid Aithammou outlined his focus on three key topics: the significance of data security amid increasing cyber threats, QNAP’s hybrid cloud capabilities for secure data synchronization, and effective data backup solutions utilizing QNAP OS. He also mentioned the advantages for managed service providers, such as financial incentives and support for joining the QNAP reseller program.

Join QNAP and other great vendors at ChannelNext East on April 28th and 29th, 2025, in St-Sauveur, QC

