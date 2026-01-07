Hisense unveils its visionary 163MX RGBY Micro-LED Display at CES 2026, presenting a glimpse into the future of ultra-large display technology and earning a prestigious CES 2026 Innovation Award for its industry-first four-primary Micro-LED colour architecture. As a new iteration of Micro-LED display, the 163MX demonstrates Hisense’s continued leadership in pushing the boundaries of colour performance and pioneering foundational display innovations.

The 163MX introduces the industry’s first four-primary RGBY (Red, Green, Blue, Yellow) Micro-LED architecture, adding a yellow sub-pixel to the traditional RGB structure to fill the critical spectral gap between 500 – 600nm, a range where conventional Micro-LED displays fall short and often mute a content’s intended look. By restoring this missing range, the 163MX dramatically enhances colour fidelity and delivers a level of colour expression no Micro-LED has achieved before.

To maintain colour fidelity across its massive canvas, the 163MX employs advanced colour management techniques that precisely balance luminance and chromatic uniformity across 33.17 million subpixels. The result is a display capable of achieving up to 100 per cent of the BT.2020 colour space, establishing a new benchmark for spectral range and accuracy in true Micro-LED technology.

A Vision for the Future of Large-Format Displays

Beyond colour performance, the 163MX reflects Hisense’s broader exploration of how ultra-large displays can exist more seamlessly in premium environments. Despite its imposing scale, the display features a refined, minimalist design with an ultra-slim 32mm profile and a precision zero-gap wall mount, allowing it to integrate neatly into architectural spaces while maintaining an immersive, cinematic presence.

The 163MX offers a clear view into the next phase of Micro-LED development, highlighting how the technology can evolve to balance scale, visual impact and refined design.

Leading the Next Era of Color Technology

As a CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award winner, the 163MX represents a defining moment in Hisense’s pursuit of next-generation colour technology. The award recognizes Hisense’s pioneering work in expanding the colour spectrum through RGBY Micro-LED and underscores the company’s broader mission to continuously advance display technology through meaningful, forward-looking innovation.

From pioneering RGB technologies to advancing multi-primary systems and now reshaping the future of Micro-LED, Hisense remains committed to delivering richer, more expressive and more accessible visual experiences. The 163MX is not just an award-winning display, it is a testament to the company’s role as a global leader in the future of colour.

Experience Hisense’s all-new RGBY Micro-LED TV and the full lineup of multi-primary innovations firsthand at CES 2026, January 6-9, in the Las Vegas Convention Centre (LVCC), Central Hall Booth 17704. For more information on all of Hisense’s 2026 innovations, visit www.hisense-usa.com/ces-2026. View Hisense’s CES 2026 press kit, including hi-res imagery, here.