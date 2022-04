Aruba (an HPE Company) is going to be on the road with The Transistor Van Tour across Canada. They will showcasing solutions for the SMB including network automation, security, Wireless, and NaaS. Check out our pre-tour chat with Cindy Beange about what to expect when you meet Aruba on the tour.

eChannelNEWS is the official news media partner for the Transistor Tour 2022.

Learn more at https://www.transistortechtour.ca/