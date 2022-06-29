DoControl, an automated Software as a Service (SaaS) security company, announced the launch of its Accelerate Channel Program for global systems integrators, national solutions providers, value-added resellers (VARs), cybersecurity consulting firms, and managed service providers (MSPs). The program is designed to extend the deep security expertise of the partner community while driving profitability through consistent margins and incentives. The DoControl no-code SaaS data security platform addresses a critical security gap for today’s enterprise SaaS applications, providing visibility, granular policy enforcement and automated security remediation for enterprises with data assets across the entirety of their SaaS landscape.

The DoControl Accelerate Channel program includes:

Prioritized Sales and Customer Success access

Dedicated Channel and Solutions Engineering Team resources

Guaranteed partner margin and sales incentives

100’s of predefined workflow templates for solving various use cases with quick deployment

Ability to offer DoControl’s Risk Assessment and Proof of Value evaluations at no charge

Not for resale (NFR) platform access for selling and marketing purposes

For more information, please visit www.docontrol.io.