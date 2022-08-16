Netreo, an award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions, announced a formal agreement with Arrow Electronics, the $34B global provider of technology products, services and solutions. The relationship supports Netreo’s conversion to exclusive channel sales with the resources of the Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions division supporting Netreo’s growing list of global resellers.

Like many IT solution providers, Netreo’s long-term strategy for accelerated and sustainable growth is based on converting sales to a 100% channel model. The company is targeting global expansion in markets of demonstrated strength – healthcare, retail, banking, manufacturing, education, transportation – plus regions currently underserved with Netreo resellers. Leveraging a major distribution partner like Arrow enables Netreo to more aggressively recruit premiere resellers, plus educate, train and support a growing number of regional VARs, systems integrators and resellers with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The Netreo full-stack IT infrastructure monitoring and observability suite provides comprehensive insights into enterprise computing resources, enabling business leaders to proactively correlate IT performance with business results. With seamless, hybrid monitoring of physical and multi-cloud infrastructures, application performance and digital experiences, Netreo empowers both IT and business leaders with technology that ensures great user experiences lead to improved business outcomes. Netreo ITIM, Retrace by Netreo APM and Prefix by Netreo provide deep monitoring of key metrics with actionable insights to ensure maximum performance from pre-production application development through end-to-end infrastructure optimization.

Find out more at www.netreo.com or check out our last interview with Netreo’s CRO, Ged Caldwell: https://e-channelnews.com/netreo-signs-premiere-uk-systems-integrator-partner-silxo/