MIND.io recently announce the appointment of Jimmy Tsang as Chief Marketing Officer, whose leadership will be crucial in scaling the company’s global presence, driving revenue growth, and solidifying MIND’s brand positioning as a rising force in DLP.

Recently, MIND announced $30 million in growth funding, bringing total funding to over $40 million.

In this interview, Jimmy talked about Mine.io’s mission to enhance data security through a platform that integrates data loss prevention (DLP) and insider risk management. He explained how the platform protects data at rest and in motion, addressing gaps in traditional DLP solutions by utilizing advanced classification techniques and AI to minimize false positives and reduce the workload for cybersecurity teams. He noted that mid-sized companies have successfully implemented DLP programs with fewer resources, leading to increased efficiency.