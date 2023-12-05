Every year, we wrap up with some deep thoughts about what happened in the channel in 2023 and what to expect in 2024. And, you don’t have to leave your home to check out these events!

Here are my top 3 picks for December, but you will see many others as I get more perspectives from interviewing many other industry leaders.

Jay McBain from Canalys and I will dig into all things channel trends and predictions from an industry analysts perspective… I look forward to this every year and I have a feeling that this year, we are going to run into overtime as there is so much to talk about. The two “Js” got this!

Julian Lee and Jay McBain

Michael DePalma, Matt Scully and Miles Walker, from Kaseya, possibly the best channel team in the industry, will examine the state of MSPs, best practices, trends, and forecasts for 2024 from the perspective of a frontline channel team. I had the privilege of being a part of the very beginning of these three incredible people’s journey in the channel, and I can confidently say that if I were a vendor, I would have these three amigos on my team. Who wouldn’t want to be friends with these guys?

Julian Lee, Michael DePalma, Matt Scully and Miles Walker

Paolo Del Nibletto , Randal Wark and I will discuss the channel trends from a news media perspective. Paolo has been a rock in the IT news industry from early days and he is so amazing that he was able reinvent himself as a channel leader in the cybersecurity space. As a contributing editor for eChannelNEWS, I simply love him. There was a time when we were somewhat competitive in the channel news game but now we are friends! Randal has become somewhat of a brother from another mother. His real world experience as a very successful MSP that he actually ran remotely from a different country (that’s true remote working), his deep interest in music as a former DJ and interviewing cool bands, his Mastermind Peer-Group skills and his never ending appetite for learning is next level. I trust him to step up to any challenge.

Julian Lee, Paolo Del Nibletto and Randal Wark

So how can you access this special content?

Subscribe to eChannelNEWS. All episodes will be published and highlighted again in our e-newsletters and Weekly RoundUps Follow Julian Lee and/or TechnoPlanet (Publisher of eChannelNEWS) on LinkedIn, or, any of the other social media like Twitter/X @echannelnews Podcasts platforms Apple – Spotify – Amazon – iHeartRadio – TuneIn – Podcast Addict – Podchaser and more! You can also see all podcasts on our eChannelNEWS Podcasts YouTube Channel “eChannelNEWS” (NEW) LinkedIn Posts as usual

As you can see, we are expanding the ways in which you can access our content. We are implementing some things for the first time, so your input and support are critical so that we can better meet your needs.

We’ve come a long way in the IT channel news business over the last two decades, and our mission remains the same: “to build a bigger, better, stronger, and smarter channel community.” We do this in part by delivering news that you can actually use. You can judge the trustworthiness, integrity and authenticity of our news media coverage by subscribing or asking any of the people we interviewed or the hundreds of public relations and journalists who use eChannelNEWS every day. Learn more About eChannelNEWS.

Anyone having a story to share in 2024 is encouraged to submit their requests for editorial consideration. Remember that we NEVER submit interview questions in advance, that nothing is ever scripted, that honesty is always the best policy, and our industry awards that must be earned to win. If these policies do not match yours, we will not be a good fit.

Personally, I enjoy telling other people’s stories, and I’ve met with thousands of industry executives, including founders, CEOs, CMOs, CROs, CFOs, Channel Chiefs, Analysts, Channel Reps, Channel Managers, Developers, AI Experts, CISOs, and VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, ITSPs, ISVs, Distributors, Women in Tech, Channel Experts, Journalists, and a plethora of other incredible individuals. We understand that it takes a village to make the channel work, and we like to think of ourselves as a “town hall” of the community. A safe, independent, and open forum where all channel citizens can come to discuss, learn, and meet to exchange ideas, collaborate, and build a better tomorrow for the channel.

To say we believe 100% the channel is an understatement. We were born in the channel and that is all we do. While many people are only now realizing the importance and power of the channel, it has always been a part of our DNA. If you are interested to get a brief recap of our 3-decade + journey then check out About TechnoPlanet.

Meet us in-person! We invite everyone who would like to meet us to attend any of our ChannelNEXT, Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summits, Channel Manager Summits, Reseller Choice Awards, 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards and Women In Tech Awards Galas that we host every year. See our events’ website for upcoming dates.

As we come to the end of 2023, we hope you had a good, prosperous and healthy year. The good news is that we all get another chance to start over fresh in the new year!