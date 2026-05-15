Karen Cheng, Chief Technology Officer at Kyndryl Canada, is a Distinguished Engineer and highly esteemed female innovator in IT infrastructure. Karen took on her current role as Chief Technology Officer in 2025, where she acts as both an innovator and people manager for Kyndryl Canada’s technical teams. She has prided herself on being a collaborative leader and mentor throughout her 25+ years of experience, often acting as a bridge between technical and business stakeholders to achieve mutual goals.

In this interview, Karen discussed her nearly 29-year career from IBM to Kyndryl, her communication style, and leadership advice for introverted leaders. She described a varied technical and people-focused trajectory across support, research, consulting, and architecture roles and credited STEAM training—particularly music and literature—for sharpening listening, storytelling, and translation of technical ideas for nontechnical audiences. She explained techniques for managing introversion using performance-mindset strategies from musical training and recommended a data-driven approach to counter self-doubt: assess whether setbacks are anomalies or part of a trend. Karen identified systemic barriers to women’s advancement such as limited funding, siloed work, and scarce resources, and emphasized building and retaining a pipeline through mentorship, sponsorship, flexible arrangements, candid feedback, and succession planning.