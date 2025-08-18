Anne Gotay, VP of Growth at Dropzone.ai, shared her journey into the tech industry, highlighting her academic background in counterterrorism and cybersecurity policy. Despite lacking coding skills, she began her career as a Sales Development Representative in a cybersecurity startup.

In discussing the trends in the cybersecurity industry, Anne emphasized the importance of accurate marketing messaging that focuses on reducing risk rather than claiming to prevent all breaches. She described how Dropzone leverages AI to assist security teams in triaging alerts, allowing them to focus on genuine threats. Anne also shared her professional journey, including her co-founding of a growth marketing agency, which has contributed to significant growth in brand awareness and demo requests for Dropzone since her involvement.

She also talked about the challenges women face in the IT sector, particularly in AI, where they are historically underrepresented. Anne highlighted the importance of mentorship and the need for women to seek supportive mentors to advance their careers. She noted that assertiveness can be misinterpreted negatively, and encouraged women to navigate these challenges while leveraging AI to enhance their skills and confidence.