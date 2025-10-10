Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- Keepit partners with Ingram Micro
- Noma releases AI agent solution
- Our channel leader interview was with Isaac Lujan of Simbian
- Update interview with Bob Layton of Apptega
- D&H Canada update interview
- Check out Julian’s featured article on conferences
- New partner program from View Systems
- Channel Partner Alliance: The power of peers
- More storage and performance with Infinidat
COMING UP: Next ChannelNext goes West on October 23-24. Don’t miss this opportunity to join us at the new BMO Centre in downtown Calgary! Experience a Mastermind session. AI Sales Expert Shane Gibson will be there too.
On Nov. 26th we will host our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem Summit in Toronto, which will focus on collaboration among key stakeholders in the cybersecurity industry. Dell will be there!
Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule started posting. Reserve your spot now with our early-bird rates!