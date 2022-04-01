Here are the top stories E-Channelnews this past week:
- Number 12 of our live Masterchat series on the Channel Partner Alliance on selling your MSP business
- An interesting article from our President, Julian Lee, on where the channel partner ecosystem is going
- We discussed with Noah Jacobs who is launching his Transistor Van Tour, check out the many interviews we will be doing with the participating vendors over the next few weeks!
- Check out the 60-minute recording from Cradlepoint on how to get started on your path to 5G
- New channel program from Germany-based AnyDesk
- An interesting article from Media Sonar about compliance for MSPs
- We discussed with Adam Compton of Schneider Electric about new opportunities for MSPs
- COMING up: We will be starting our in-person events on April 7th in Montreal, check out www.channelnext.ca for complete dates and locations!