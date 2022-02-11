What you may have missed on E-Channelnews this past week:
- We posted our winners for Reseller Choice Awards, Women in Tech and 50 Best Managed IT Companies in Canada for 2021
- An interview with new company X Security
- A new channel program from Acronis
- Very interesting article from Media Sonar on Detecting Brand Impersonations
- This week’s Channel Chief interview was with Chris Peterson of Anomali
- New product from MSP360 presented by the company’s CEO, Brian Helwig
- COMING up: Our 10th annual Canadian Channel Manager Summit to be held in Toronto on February 17th, check it out here!