Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- PIA’s infrastructure for the help desk
- New partner program from M-Files
- Glynis Devine launches WIT Community
- Our podcast this week was with OMDIA on the MSP market in 2026
- Our Channel Leader interview was with Matthew Kelly of Lightbeam
COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register now to save! Dell will be there.
Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is posted. Reserve your spot now with our early-bird offers!