Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:

PIA’s infrastructure for the help desk

New partner program from M-Files

Glynis Devine launches WIT Community

Our podcast this week was with OMDIA on the MSP market in 2026

Our Channel Leader interview was with Matthew Kelly of Lightbeam

COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register now to save! Dell will be there.

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is posted. Reserve your spot now with our early-bird offers!