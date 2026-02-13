Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned:
- Future of managed services with Lexful
- Recognizing Reseller Choice Awards, as well as Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies (VARs, MSPs and ITSPs), and, the WIT (Women In Tech) awards
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Mel Kolinski of Ostra
- Intelligent automation from Laserfiche
- Orchestrating identity with Radiant Logic
- Our Channel Leader interview this week was with Tony Giannini of Assured Data Protection
COMING UP: ChannelNext East is coming to St-Sauveur, Quebec on April 13-14. Register now to save! Dell will be there.
Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events. Our 2026 schedule is posting. Reserve your spot now with our early-bird offers!