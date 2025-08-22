Here is a recap on some of the people, companies and news mentioned this holiday week:

  • Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Anne Gotay of Dropzone AI
  • Check out all ChannelCon interviews we are posting again this week – more to come
  • Azul launches new partner program
  • Don’t miss our podcast this week on AI poisoning
  • Enhancing supply chain orchestration with Cleo

COMING UP: Next ChannelNext goes West on October 23-24. Don’t miss this opportunity to join us at the new BMO Centre in downtown Calgary!

Check out channelnext.ca to learn more about more upcoming events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR