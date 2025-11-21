

ViewSonic Corp. announces that it has launched a dvLED Installation Certification Program. Created for AV installers, the program facilitates integrators and contractors to install ViewSonic dvLED solutions effectively and efficiently.

As the dvLED market grows, the Installation Certification Program allows installers and integrators the opportunity to build their customer base and offer on-site support, as well as create an additional revenue stream. The program will kick-off in December 2025 in Brea, CA, with future locations and dates to be announced throughout 2026.

The program includes two days of instructor-led, on-site training combined with hands-on coaching using actual products and components. Each course is designed to ensure installers and integrators fully understand dvLED core technologies and learn proper installation practices for ViewSonic Direct View LED solutions through extensive, practical training.

“We developed the Installation Certification Program not only to reinforce ViewSonic as one of the leaders in dvLED solutions but help our customers sustain and maintain ViewSonic dvLED installations in the field, whether the project is pre-configured or configurable,” said Shane Roma, Technical Product Manager of dvLED/Commercial Displays at ViewSonic. “Our all-in-one dvLED displays are designed for seamless integration and can transform just about any space. The goal with this program is to ensure that ViewSonic is the installer and integrators’ display partner, from planning to finalized project.”

The dvLED Installation Certification Program is designed for experienced installers with at least 1-3 years of AV installation experience, with AV industry certifications (i.e. CTS) recommended. The program is available to ViewSonic partners in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

To find out more about ViewSonic, visit ViewSonic.com and follow on Facebook, YouTube, X and Instagram.