Noah Jacobs, Senior Channel Sales Leader at CyberPower Canada, talked about the inception of the Transistor Tech Tour in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has evolved over four years to include partnerships with vendors and resellers, culminating in outdoor trade shows. The tour, inspired by the Ford Transit 250 van used in its first year, has covered over 32,000 kilometers and reached remote areas to connect with partners and end users. Noah shared his experiences from the tour, highlighting the switch to a more fuel-efficient vehicle and the importance of reliable support during travel. He recounted engaging with 8,000 resellers across 103 cities, noting the proactive involvement of end users, particularly school boards, which led to fruitful discussions and business opportunities.

He also reflected on the tour’s achievements, including raising over $20,000 for charities and generating significant social media engagement. He expressed satisfaction with the outcomes, which exceeded his expectations, and emphasized the importance of creating unique experiences to strengthen relationships within the community. While the tour is currently on hold, Noah shared his vision for future events that could leverage advancements in artificial intelligence to engage the channel in new ways.