ESET North America proudly marked the 10th anniversary of its Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship with a special celebration at the ESET Canada office, honouring the seven Canadian winners of this year’s program. The recipients, chosen from a highly competitive pool of applicants nationwide, demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, technical skill, and commitment to fostering innovation, inclusion, and impact in STEM fields.

In celebration of the program’s 10th anniversary, ESET Canada increased its total scholarship awards to $15,000, up from $10,000 in previous years, and introduced two recognition tiers to better highlight outstanding contributions in the field:

Cybersecurity Trailblazer Award: Presented to the most exceptional applicants who have demonstrated outstanding technical proficiency, leadership, and sustained focus in cybersecurity. This year’s winners, Constance Prevot (Mount Royal, QC) and Azka Siddiqui (Mississauga, ON), each received $5,000 scholarships for their remarkable achievements and potential to influence the future of cybersecurity.

Future Leader Award: New in 2025, this $1,000 scholarship tier recognizes emerging talent with strong promise in cybersecurity. The inaugural winners are Yushika Jhundoo (Ottawa, ON), Meadow Agbor (Calgary, AB), Tina Ismail (Mississauga, ON), Vrinda Joshi (Markham, ON), and Yashvi Shah (Caledon, ON).

“In its 10th year, this is the largest pool of winners we’ve ever recognized in Canada,” said Bob Bonneau, Country Manager, ESET Canada. “Cybersecurity is one of the top 25 fastest-growing job sectors in the country, and we’re proud to help ensure more women are prepared to step into those opportunities.”

Although Azka and Yushika could not be in attendance, the event highlighted their exceptional accomplishments and featured special recognitions:

Meet and Greet with the ESET Team: Winners connected with ESET Canada’s leadership, technical staff, and research teams to share their journeys and insights on advancing women’s representation in cybersecurity.

Video Message and Certificates from local MP: Melissa Lantsman, Member of Parliament for Thornhill, ON, sent official certificates, recognizing the winners’ exceptional achievements and extending best wishes for their future endeavours. She also shared a heartfelt video message congratulating all seven recipients and underscoring the importance of their accomplishments in the traditionally male-dominated field of cybersecurity.

Zoey Dimitrova-Chappell, Director of Marketing at ESET Canada, remarked, “The demand for cybersecurity professionals has never been greater, and with that comes more opportunity for women to make their mark in the industry. This program is about ensuring they have both the skills and the support network to succeed.”

Mathieu Tartare, Senior Malware Researcher at ESET, added, “These winners aren’t just exceptional students – they’re innovators, leaders, and advocates for change. Their perspectives and skills will strengthen the cybersecurity community for years to come.”

The ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship program is an annual initiative. Women interested in applying for the 2026 program should watch the Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship site for updates. Find out more here.

Congratulations to all the ladies!