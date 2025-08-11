VergeIO, the Ultraconverged Infrastructure company, announced that Topgolf, the global sports entertainment leader, has standardized on VergeOS to modernize its IT infrastructure across all Topgolf offices, data centers, and venue edge data centers. The selection followed a rigorous evaluation process triggered by escalating costs and complexity from VMware’s licensing model under Broadcom ownership.

Topgolf is a global sports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Topgolf Callaway Brands, operating over 100 high-tech venues across the United States and worldwide, including locations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Each venue offers an interactive golf gaming experience that blends physical gameplay with digital analytics. Players use real golf clubs and balls embedded with RFID, aiming at a field of electronically monitored targets. Toptracer technology visually tracks every shot in real-time, while advanced analytics systems power extended reality games and provide performance insights. These venues are social destinations, offering climate-controlled hitting bays, a full-service bar, dining options, and private event spaces.

Topgolf is replacing a sprawling VMware deployment on Dell VxRail with a leaner, more efficient three-node architecture per site thanks to VergeOS’ increased efficiency. The company is eliminating third-party backup software and hardware after validating VergeOS’ built-in data protection capabilities, including ioClone, ioGuardian, and ioReplicate.

“At Topgolf, technology is the heart of our player experience, that’s how we deliver value,” said Scott Forehand, Manager of Global Infrastructure at Topgolf. “VergeOS gives us the control, flexibility, and resilience we need at every venue—and in VergeIO, we found a partner that understands how we operate and what we need to move fast.”

Topgolf is managing its entire environment—venues and data center alike—using VergeOS Site Manager and Virtual Data Centers (VDCs). The architecture supports tenant-level isolation, real-time observability, and rapid upgrades across time zones without impacting venue operations. VergeOS’ API-first design has enabled Topgolf to automate infrastructure tasks including deployment, maintenance and power-loss recovery processes that previously required 30–45 minutes of manual effort per site.

“This is what we built VergeOS for,” said Greg Campbell, Founder and CTO of VergeIO. “When you’re managing hundreds of locations, each with real-time workloads and high uptime requirements, you can’t rely on legacy stacks that were designed for centralized enterprise IT. VergeOS gives organizations like Topgolf a unified, automated, and resilient platform from core to edge—without compromise.”

By consolidating hypervisor, storage, networking, data protection, and management into a single platform, VergeOS is helping Topgolf reduce infrastructure costs. Topgolf will realize significant annualized savings fueled by moving to VergeOS—while increasing operational agility and preparing for future AI-driven experiences with VergeIQ.

To learn more, register here for the VergeIO/Topgolf webinar on 8/14 at 1:00pm ET.

