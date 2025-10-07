Julian and Randal Wark announce significant changes to the Channel Partner Alliance, re-energizing the program by making Mastermind Peer Groups the core of all future events. They emphasize that while events are valuable, continuous growth requires working on your business monthly, similar to regular exercise.

They are introducing new, specialized mastermind groups focused on specific business components, including:

AI

Cybersecurity

Mergers and Acquisitions

AI in Sales and Marketing

Leadership

This model is designed to help MSPs and channel partners “level up” in areas where they are weakest. A mastermind peer group is defined as a structured framework where a small group of non-competing peers, guided by an expert, provides accountability and shares experiences. This approach helps participants implement new strategies and overcome challenges, a process they liken to having a personal board of directors.

Ultimately, the goal is to help businesses go “far” by working together, learning from the mistakes of others, and ensuring they are prepared for the rapidly changing landscape of the IT and AI industries.

Find out more on https://www.channelpartneralliance.com/