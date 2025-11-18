TD SYNNEX announced it has won the Global Device 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

The company also earned finalist designation for the Global Microsoft Distributor Partner of the Year award, along with the following regional recognitions:

Americas Partner of the Year Channel LATAM

Curaçao Country Award

Ecuador Country Award

Uruguay Country Award

Vietnam Country Award

“Being named Microsoft’s Global Device Partner of the Year is a tremendous honor and a powerful reflection of the innovation, dedication and expertise of our team,” said Daan Koppelmans, VP, Global Microsoft Lead, at TD SYNNEX. “This recognition speaks to the impact we’re driving across the ecosystem by helping partners deliver transformative outcomes built on Microsoft’s trusted solutions. Together, we’re building the future through strong collaboration, scalable innovation and a relentless focus on customer success.”

“We are honored to receive these four awards from Microsoft, reflecting the innovation, dedication, and expertise that our team and partners bring to the table every day,” said Pablo Rodriguez, Senior Director, Cloud Business Strategy, LAC. “This achievement reflects our shared commitment to excellence and impact for customers. Together with Microsoft, we will continue to innovate and grow, facing new challenges with enthusiasm and optimism.”

“We are proud to receive Microsoft’s Vietnam Partner of the Year award,” said Do Thi Huong Tra, Country General Manager, Tech Data Vietnam. “Building on our seven-year legacy as Vietnam’s leading Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider, FY25 marks a transformative year as we evolve into a strategic solutions enabler, driving digital transformation across Security, AI & Azure, and Advanced Cloud Solutions. This recognition highlights how we bridge complex enterprise challenges with innovative Microsoft technologies to deliver meaningful outcomes for our partners and their end-users.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. TD SYNNEX was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services at the global and regional level.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalist.

For more information about TD SYNNEX and Microsoft, visit https://www.tdsynnex.com/na/us/Microsoft/.