What will Topsec Cloud Solutions be showcasing at ChannelNEXT?



TopSec brings cloud-based email security, data protection, and threat intelligence since 2002. They offer AI-driven email security, phishing awareness training, and a unique 24/7 managed “concierge” service to protect against cyber threats.

Including DMARC, Awareness training, email security, attachment sandboxing and breach detection.

Integrating TopSec into your cybersecurity solution stack is a strategic move that offers multiple benefits. Your clients will likely find it to be a more affordable option, and your business can benefit from its ease of use and increased profitability.

Bottomline: Powerful outstanding cybersecurity protection and support at an affordable price. Come meet the team and explore the solution for yourself.

Watch preview with Gavin Roberts : https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-topsec-at-channelnext-east-2026/

Learn More or Register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/